Willem Dafoe In Talks To Co-Star In Yorgos Lanthimos Adaptation of ‘Poor Things’ For Searchlight and Film4

EXCLUSIVE: Willem Dafoe is in discussions to co-star in Searchlight and Film4’s Poor ThingsYorgos Lanthimos adaptation of the Alasdair Gray novel. Emma Stone is in talks to star with Lanthimos on board to direct. Tony McNamara will adapt the script. Element Pictures will produce along with Stone and Lanthimos.

The film will be a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring, Poor Things tells the incredible story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.

It is unknown who Dafoe will play at this time in the film. Searchlight had no comment.

After his Oscar nominated work in The Florida Project, Dafoe has continued to stay very busy and this year is no exception as several projects were pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He set to reteam with Wes Anderson on his next pic The French Dispatch and will also reunite with Robert Eggers in The Northman. Other notable credits including appearing alongside Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett in Guillermo del Toro’s next film Nightmare Alley, which bows this winter and is also set to appear opposite Oscar Isaac in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter.

He is repped by CAA and Circle of Confusion.

 

