Will Packer Media Developing Slate Of Podcasts With iHeartMedia

Will Packer Media, the company run by Girls Trip and Night School producer Will Packer, is expanding its podcast business.

The company has struck a deal with podcast publisher iHeartMedia to develop and produce a slate of original scripted and non-scripted audio series.

The deal comes after Deadline revealed that it was making Fight Night, a series about an infamous robbery after Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight, with iHeart.

The first project in the deal is an urban drama scripted series centered in present-day Oakland, California that is set to launch in the second quarter of 2021.

“We are excited to partner with iHeartMedia to provide innovative and entertaining content to the fast-growing podcast space,” said Alix Baudin, President of Will Packer Media. “Bringing captivating audio stories to diverse audiences allows us to expand our focus across different media platforms.”

“Will Packer is one of the most groundbreaking storytellers working today and he and his team are exactly the kind of innovative partners we love to support long-term in the podcast medium,” added Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “He has such an incredible track record across film, television and digital media – and we cannot wait to see what sort of stories he creates for the more than 100M Americans now listening to podcasts every month.”