Will Forte To Star In & EP Grief Drama ‘Expiration Date’ In The Works At Peacock With ‘Fleabag’ Producers

Will Forte has teamed up with the producers of Fleabag on a suicide drama in the works at Peacock.

The streamer is developing , which The Last Man on Earth actor will star in and exec produce alongside Harry and Jack Williams, who are also the writers of British crime dramas such as Liar and The Missing.

The project follows Robin, played by Forte, who, consumed by grief, finds a life insurance policy that covers suicide, provided that the individual doesn’t carry out the deed within one year. Content that his family will be provided for, Robin sets his expiration date and contemplates how he will spend his final year. It’s going to be a long twelve months.

Expiration Date comes from Universal Television and Harry and Jack Williams’ All3Media-owned production company Two Brothers Pictures, which produced Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s smash hit comedy. The Williams, Forte and Sarah Hammond will exec produce.

It is Forte’s latest project with the NBCU streamer – he is also set to star in MacGruber, which was ordered to series last summer.

“Harry and Jack Williams are two of the best creative minds in the industry,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We are excited to develop this poignant and unpredictable drama with them and continue mining complex stories and characters. Having Will Forte in the lead role as well as a producing partner takes it to the next level.”

Forte is represented by UTA, Rise Management, and attorneys Ken Richman and Robert Koch at Hansen Jacobson and Harry and Jack Williams are represented by UTA, Independent Talent Group in the UK, and attorney Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.