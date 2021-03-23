Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N’ Out’ Sets Return Date On VH1 With Pre-Pandemic Episodes

At the family reunion, who we introducin’? Nick Cannon’s Wild’ N Out is returning to VH1 next month, with new episodes featuring a number of guests including Fatboy SSE, Trinidad James and Lost Boyz.

Set to return on Tuesday, April 6, the improv rap battle show picks up with new episodes from the second half of Season 15, which was shot pre-pandemic. Additional guests set to appear are the cast of Black Ink Crew: Compton, Cuban Doll, Juvenile, Headkrack, Da Brat, Ambjaay, MC Lyte, Rapsody, FABO, 24kGolden, Big Tigger, OMB Peezy, Tyla Yaweh, Young Joc, Peter & Corey Gunz, Queen Najia and Donnell Rawlings.

Wild N’ Out returns to VH1 nearly a year after the last episode aired on April 14, 2020. Since then, Cannon has been the subject of backlash after he made anti-Semitic comments during a July 2020 episode of his podcast. Following social media outcry, ViacomCBS parted ways with Cannon, firing the Wild ‘N Out host.

In February of this year, Deadline learned that The Masked Singer host and ViacomCBS reconciled after Cannon apologized and took responsibility for his comments. ViacomCBS added that Cannon partnered with Jewish leaders to educate himself and has become an anti-hate advocate.

Wild ‘N Out, which previously featured Zendaya, Wendy Williams and Chrissy Teigen as guests, will return at 8 p.m. ET/PT on April 6.

See the teaser for the show’s return above.