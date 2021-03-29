‘Who Killed Sara?’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Just days after the season 1 premiere, Netflix has confirmed a season 2 renewal of Spanish mystery drama series Who Killed Sara? It’s slated to premiere May 19 on the streaming service.

Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega join the cast of the series which stars Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones.

In Who Killed Sara?, after 18 years of unjust imprisonment, Alex Guzmán (Cardona) is released from prison with the perfect plan to discover who killed his sister Sara (Ximena Lamadrid) and why the Lazcano family blamed him for the crime. What he doesn’t imagine is that the search for evidence will confront him with a much more dangerous detour than imagined: he will fall in love against his better judgement with Elisa (Miranda), the daughter of his main suspect, and, at the same time, will be horrified to learn that it is Sara’s secrets that will be the main obstacle to reach the truth. Therefore, when he finally confronts the true perpetrator of the crime, Alex will wish he had never begun his revenge.

The second season also will feature Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Sofía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina, Ela Velden, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Antonio de la Vega and Litzy Domínguez among others.

Written by José Ignacio Valenzuela, the series is directed by David “Leche” Ruiz, Carlos Bolado and Poncho Pineda. Juan Uruchurtu produces for Perro Azul.