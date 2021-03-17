‘Where The Crawdads Sing’: David Strathairn Joins Film Adaptation For 3000 Pictures, Hello Sunshine And Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated actor David Strathairn will join Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson in 3000 Pictures and Hello Sunshine’s film adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing, based on Delia Owens’ best-selling novel. Set up at Sony, the film is being directed by Olivia Newman from a screenplay written by Oscar-nominated scribe Lucy Alibar.

The story takes place in Mid-20th Century South and centers on Kya, a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing for Hello Sunshine with Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Selling nearly 8.5 million copies worldwide, Owen’s debut novel has spent an astonishing 124 weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List and has topped The New York Times Fiction Bestsellers of 2019 and 2020 for 54 non-consecutive weeks.

G.P. Putnam’s Sons published the book in August 2018.