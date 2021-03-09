Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios To Remake French Gameshow ‘The Big Crazy Game Night’ In U.S.

Spoke Studios, the Wheelhouse-owned producer behind History’s Tim Allen show Assembly Required, is adapting a French comedy gameshow in the U.S.

The producer has optioned the rights to The Big Crazy Game Night (Le Morning Night) from France’s WeMake.

In each episode, two celebrity teams go head-to-head to compete in zany and irreverent challenges – from performing karaoke with alternate lyrics to screening, awkward or cringe-inducing videos without laughing. The winning entertainer of each episode will get some valuable airtime immediately after the show, while the losers will be amusingly punished.

The show was co-developed and co-produced by WeMake and Princesse Béli, the French company set up by Benjamin Morgaine and Lionel Dutemple. It aired in France on M6 in March 2020 and was the network’s biggest primetime launch of the year.

In addition to Assembly Required, Spoke Studios produces Becoming for Disney+, Lyft Comics from Kevin Hart (w/t) for YouTube and an upcoming streaming series with Tik Tok collective Hype House.

Wheelhouse Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Scott Lonker said, “We love this show and have some big ideas for adapting the format for the U.S. – it’s a great twist on the comedy gameshow that we can’t wait to take to market.”

“The Big Crazy Game Night is a fun and modern comedy-game show. This co-viewing format is definitely appealing to all target groups. We are thrilled to see our format travel to the US and launch this new chapter with Scott Lonker and his amazing team, added WeMake founder Bouchra Réjani.