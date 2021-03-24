Peacock/Channel 4 Reveal First Look At Muslim Punk Comedy ‘We Are Lady Parts’

NBCUniversal streamer Peacock and Channel 4 have revealed the first look at their British comedy We Are Lady Parts, from writer/director Nida Manzoor.

The series will air as a Peacock original in the U.S. but was first commissioned by Channel 4 in 2019 after it started life as a comedy pilot via the UK broadcaster’s Blaps strand. A premiere date was not disclosed.

Formerly known as Lady Parts, it follows the eponymous Muslim punk band, featuring geeky PHD student and lead guitarist Amina Hussein and fierce and enigmatic front-woman Saira.

Saira uses Amina’s desperation to find a husband as leverage, offering to hook-up dates for her if she agrees to join the band. Amina has never, ever met girls like this before, and soon gets swept up in their joyful anarchic energy.

Featuring original punk songs and cover tracks, the series stars Lucie Shorthouse (Momtaz), Faith Omole (Bisma), Anjana Vasan (Amina), Juliette Motamed (Ayesha), and Sarah Impey (Saira).

We Are Lady Parts is produced by NBCU-backed Working Title Television. Executive producers for WTTV are Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner. The series is produced by John Pocock. NBCUniversal Global Distribution reps globally.