Watch Tonight’s Grammy Performances: Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Silk Sonic & More

Harry Styles kicked off the live-performance-loaded Grammy Awards on Sunday with his hit “Watermelon Sugar,” which turned out to be a harbinger when later in the night the former One Direction singer won Best Pop Solo Performance for the song.

It kicked off a Grammy night on CBS that featured several back-to-back-to-back performances that led in and out of the handing out of awards, including from all of the Record of the Year nominees. The format included several artists waiting for their turn hanging hear the stage to bob their heads along to the music.

The highlight of the night might have been Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing their normally NSFW song “WAP” live for the first time, complete with a stripper pole and an oversize bed on which the two definitely did not observe social distancing protocols.

Also standing out was Lil Baby performing the politically charged “The Bigger Picture” live on the streets of L.A. next to the Staples Center venue where the Grammys were taking place. BTS, meanwhile, re-created the Staples Center set in South Korea where they performed “Dynamite” live.

Performers who ended up taking home trophies tonight include Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Miranda Lambert.

Check out clips of all the 2021 performances below in show order, and keep updating as they become available:

Harry Styles

“Watermelon Sugar”

Billie Eilish

“Everything I Wanted”

Haim

“The Steps”

Black Pumas

“Colors”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Rockstar”

Bad Bunny ft. Jhay Cortez

“Dákiti”

Dua Lipa

“Levitating”/”Don’t Start Now”

Silk Sonic (Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars)

“Leave the Door Open”

Taylor Swift

“Cardigan”/”Willow”

In Memoriam

Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars’ Little Richard tribute

Lionel Richie’s Kenny Rogers tribute

Brandi Carlisle’s John Prine tribute

Brittany Howard and Chris Martin’s tribute to Gerard Marsden

Mickey Guyton

“Black Like Me”

Miranda Lambert

“Bluebird”

Maren Morris ft. John Mayer

“The Bones”

Megan Thee Stallion

“Body/”Savage”

Cardi B

“Up”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“WAP”

Post Malone

“Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Lil Baby

“The Bigger Picture”

Doja Cat

“Say So”

BTS

“Dynamite”

Roddy Ricch

“The Box”

