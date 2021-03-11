WarnerMedia Sets Time Frame For Employees To Return

Deadline has learned that WarnerMedia employees have been notified that a slow return is being eyed for their offices during early September as Covid cases quell and vaccinations increase.

It’s our understanding that it was a WarnerMedia wide email, sent by Studios and Network Group Chairman Ann Sarnoff, and that the note was largely intended for the Burbank, CA lot employees. Since WarnerMedia owns the Burbank lot, versus their offices in New York City, the entertainment conglomerate has more control over how employees can return there.

Today, CNN’s Jeff Zucker told employees today that the network was planning August and September dates for its news and sports workforce to return to their offices. Atlanta offices and studios can look forward to Aug. 1 return, and New York, Washington, San Francisco and Los Angeles CNN offices can look toward a Sept. 1 return.

The email also specified that the planned September return is based on health regulations, and is subject to change.

Several entertainment companies and talent agencies have been working remotely from home since the U.S. Covid outbreak in mid-March.

WarnerMedia’s news today is a great sign that we’re finally on the mend.