WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s 2020 Pay Package Totaled $52 Million With Big Stock Award

Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia, earned a total of more than $52 million in 2020 according to an SEC proxy filing Thursday by parent AT&T.

Kilar’s package was swelled by a large stock award worth over $49.2 million. His base salary was $1.6 million.

Kilar joined WarnerMedia in 2020 as the company launched HBO Max and began a pivot to streaming and massive reorganization of its entertainment business.

Proxies detail the salaries of a public company’s top five highest paid executives.

In discussing Kilar’s compensation, the proxy noted “that the Board sought the best talent available to lead WarnerMedia, and Mr. Kilar, with his experience at Hulu and Amazon, among other companies, brings a broad range of expertise in managing a media business.”

“As CEO of WarnerMedia, Mr. Kilar was charged with overseeing a reorganization to realize synergies and help WarnerMedia operate more nimbly in the current media landscape. He also led the successful launch of AT&T’s HBO Max streaming platform, a key element of AT&T’s software-based entertainment strategy.”

Under the terms of his contract, Kilar will pull in total annual compensation targeted at $17 million. That’s with a base salary and bonus of $2.5 million each, plus $12 million in grants of restricted stock units.

The proxy said the $12 million annually reflects the vesting of $48 million in stock awarded in 2002 over four years. (The stock units were initially valued at $48 million in March but had risen in value — to $49.2 million — by May when he officially became Warner Media CEO.)

AT&T CEO John Stankey closed the year with a total package worth $21 million, down slightly from $22.5 million the year before. His base salary was just over $2 million, plus $13.5 million in stock awards and $3.25 in non-equity incentive plan compensation — like a cash bonus.

Stankey, formerly COO of AT&T, was promoted to chief executive in July. He replaced Randall Stephenson, who took the title of executive chairman and walked away with a total 2020 pay package of $29.1 million. He earned compare $32 million the year before.

AT&T’s outgoing CFO John Stephens earned $19 million, flat with 2019.