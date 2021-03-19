You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Warner Bros’ Musical Feature ‘In The Heights’ Moves Up A Week This Summer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sea Snake's 9 Voyages Among Three New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Ideas In Consideration At HBO
Read the full story

Warner Bros’ Musical Feature ‘In The Heights’ Moves Up A Week This Summer

Anthony Ramos in 'In The Heights' Warner Bros/YouTube

In more goods news for exhibition in the upcoming summer schedule, Warner Bros.’ Jon M. Chu directed feature musical is moving from June 18 to June 11.

In the Heights leaves behind Disney/Pixar’s Luca on June 18 and goes to a weekend where the pic is the only wide release.

The movie, which is feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s Tony Award-winning musical, dropped a new trailer last weekend.

In the Heights is set in the titular Latinx community of New York City’s bustling Washington Heights. When the neighborhood’s charismatic local bodega owner, and the pic’s humble narrator, finally decides to fulfill his dream of going to the island his parents called home, his departure will change his beloved block forever.

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Broadway’s Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV’s Vida), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Heights), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s Rent), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (TV’s Orange is the New Black) and icon Jimmy Smits.

The pic was originally scheduled to be released last summer before Covid pushed it to this year. Remember, all these 2021 Warner Bros theatrical releases are going day and date on HBO Max for the first 31 days. Good news is that they’ve been making some money at the B.O. at a depressed time when roughly 50% of all exhibition is shut down (that number soon going up with LA cinemas ablaze tomorrow).

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad