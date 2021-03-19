Warner Bros’ Musical Feature ‘In The Heights’ Moves Up A Week This Summer

In more goods news for exhibition in the upcoming summer schedule, Warner Bros.’ Jon M. Chu directed feature musical is moving from June 18 to June 11.

In the Heights leaves behind Disney/Pixar’s Luca on June 18 and goes to a weekend where the pic is the only wide release.

The movie, which is feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s Tony Award-winning musical, dropped a new trailer last weekend.

In the Heights is set in the titular Latinx community of New York City’s bustling Washington Heights. When the neighborhood’s charismatic local bodega owner, and the pic’s humble narrator, finally decides to fulfill his dream of going to the island his parents called home, his departure will change his beloved block forever.

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Broadway’s Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV’s Vida), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Heights), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s Rent), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (TV’s Orange is the New Black) and icon Jimmy Smits.

The pic was originally scheduled to be released last summer before Covid pushed it to this year. Remember, all these 2021 Warner Bros theatrical releases are going day and date on HBO Max for the first 31 days. Good news is that they’ve been making some money at the B.O. at a depressed time when roughly 50% of all exhibition is shut down (that number soon going up with LA cinemas ablaze tomorrow).