Warner Bros, DC Films And Chernin Teaming On ‘Hourman’ Film With Gavin James And Neil Widener Writing The Script

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. and DC Films are developing an adaptation of the popular comic Hourman with Chernin Entertainment joining as producers. The adaptation is being penned by writing duo Gavin James and Neil Widener. This will mark the first time Chernin has developed a DC property.

Originally created by Ken Fitch and Bernard Baily in 1940, the hero had three different incarnations, with the first one featuring chemist Rex Tyler the first time we meet the character. Tyler would create a new synthesis, “Miraclo,” which grants him super-strength and endurance, but only for one hour. Rex’s son Rick Tyler would later become the hero, ultimately becoming the most popular Hourman as the years went on.

Over the past decade, D.C. has been playing with the ideas of how to proceed with an Hourman project, coming close in 2013 when they began developing a series around the Rex Tyler character for the CW. While that never moved forward, the character was featured in Legends of Tomorrow where Tyler served as the leader of the group.

It is unknown which character will play Hourman at this point.

Over the last couple of years, DC and WB have begun to ramp up there development on film projects like Hourman that aren’t as popular as Batman or Superman in the DC canon. They recently tapped Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto to helm Blue Beetle.

As for Chernin, while they aren’t known for developing comic book properties, it has shown the ability to successfully relaunch popular IP into box office and critical hits including the Planet of the Apes trilogy. That series not only went on to gross more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office but also earned praise for its groundbreaking effects and motion-capture performances.

Hourman also marks a reunion between Chernin and James and Widener who sold the pitch Liberty Road to 3000 Pictures with Chernin producing years ago. James and Widener are currently working on several projects including The Hot Wheels movie for WB and a sequel to San Andreas for New Line.

