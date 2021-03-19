Warner Bros. Backs Out Of Hollywood Sign Aerial Tram Proposal

A plan that would have built an aerial tram from the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank to the Hollywood sign will not involve the studio, the company said on Thursday.

Warner Bros. planned to be a part of the project funding and construction. The goal was to alleviate congestion on the narrow roads leading to the Hollywood sign by building a tram, which would start at a parking structure next to its Burbank lot.

The so-called Hollywood Skyway project was estimated to cost $100 million. It would have involved a six-minute ride up Mt. Lee to a visitors center near the sign. From there, visitors could walk to a viewing area near the sign.

Warner Bros. cited safety concerns in its statement backing away from the project.