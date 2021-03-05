‘WandaVision’ Crashed Disney+ Again As Viewers Flock To Season Finale

Disney+ has reportedly suffered another outage as subscribers rushed to watch the season finale of Marvel series WandaVision.

Downdetector, a website that monitors web outages, showed that there had been a big spike in people reporting problems with their Disney+ service — just as the latest episode of WandaVision dropped around midnight on the West Coast.

This map shows hotspots where technical difficulties were reported:

Viewers were also tweeting their frustration, with some posting pictures of error code messages:

#WandaVision

not disney plus crashing during the finale 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/Vc8bf6nRlq — lizzie :)) (@elizaabethgarr) March 5, 2021

“Something went wrong. Please try again. If the problem persists, visit the Disney+ help center (Error code 83).” #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/bQ2dean4MG — Courtney Ortega (@whatscourtney) March 5, 2021

This is not the first time Disney+ has crashed around the time a WandaVision episode has gone live. The streamer went down for around 10 minutes in February as episode seven landed.