Wanda Sykes Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Sykes has signed with ICM Partners in all areas except personal appearances and comedy touring . She joins after her production company Push It Productions signed with the agency in June 2020.

The Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer can be seen beginning May 12 in the Netflix comedy The Upshaws, in which she serves as co-showrunner, executive producer and has a supporting role. The series centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work without any blueprints.

Sykes has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, exemplified by her extensive résumé that touches nearly every corner of the industry.

In 2020, she received Emmy nominations for both her role as real-life comic Moms Mabley in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as her voice work as in Crank Yankers. Her guest-starring role on ABC’s Black-ish also brought her back-to-back guest actress Emmy nominations in 2017 and 2018.

Sykes’ fifth and latest stand-up special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, is streaming now on Netflix and was nominated for two Emmys, for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special and Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special.” It also received a Critics Choice nomination. She also recently co-produced the Apple TV+ five-part documentary series Visible: Out on Television, about how the LGBTQ movement has shaped the history of the medium.

She continues to be represented by Mark Landesman and attorney Roger Pliakas. WME does still represent her in personal appearances and comedy touring.