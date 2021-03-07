Walt Disney World Theme Park And Resorts Completely Booked, Disneyland Reopening Still Unclear

Now that the Super Bowl is over, where are the crowds going? Evidently, they’re going to Florida’s Walt Disney World and its resorts, and they didn’t even have to win a Big Game.
The company reported today that all parks are now completely booked next week for Disney Resort Guests and Theme Park Tickets Guests. Disney’s Hollywood Studios also currently has no availability for the rest of the month for guests.
Spring break crowds are pushing the capacity at the Florida attraction. Disney Resort Guests and Theme Park Tickets Guests currently have no parks available for reserving Park Passes Monday, March 15th through Thursday, March 18th.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.