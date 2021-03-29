Village Roadshow Entertainment Group Names Tristen Tuckfield EVP Feature Film

Tristen Tuckfield has joined Village Roadshow Entertainment Group as EVP Feature Film.

Tuckfield will work in partnership with EVP Feature Film Jillian Apfelbaum to co-run Village Roadshow Pictures’ film content across all platforms. Tuckfield’s background in financing, packaging and distribution will complement Apfelbaum’s creative and production experience. Together, they plan to continue to mine titles from VREG’s parent company, Vine Alternative Investments’ vast library of IP as well as continue to build upon VRP’s growing slate of original IP. Both executives will report directly to Village Roadshow Entertainment Group CEO Steve Mosko.

“I know that Tristen will pair perfectly with Jillian to create an opportunity for a dynamic, forward-thinking partnership as we continue to expand our film division,” said Mosko. “I am excited to work with both Tristen and Jillian as we build on the past two years of film development and take advantage of this opportunity to create world-class storytelling under the Village Roadshow Pictures banner.”

Related Story Village Roadshow & Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho Team For English-Language Remake Of Russian Sci-Fi 'Sputnik'

Stated Tuckfield: “I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had so far in my career and for the amazing colleagues I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside. I’m eager to bring my unique background to further compliment Steve, Jillian and the talented team at Village Roadshow; a company whose brand I have long admired. I’m beyond excited to join this team and further build upon the original IP being developed and the stellar in-house library while continuing to champion filmmaker’s voices. My passion is bringing stories to the widest audience possible and I can’t wait to continue that mission at Village Roadshow.”

Tuckfield previously served as EVP of 30West, where she was responsible for financing, packaging, and distribution of both scripted and unscripted films and television properties including the co-acquisition of I, Tonya with Neon; the sales strategy for Late Night, which was acquired by Amazon at Sundance for $13M; and the packaging and sales of last spring’s hit series Tiger King to Netflix. Prior to her time at 30West, she was an agent in CAA’s Media Finance division, where she oversaw the sales of more than 100 films including Brooklyn, The Lobster and The Florida Project. She also served as VP Acquisitions for Millennium Entertainment and Director of Acquisitions and Development for Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Bruce Berman will continue to oversee VREG’s relationship with Warner Bros.’ theatrical division and report to Mosko. Village Roadshow is a co-financier and producer on Warner Bros.’ upcoming The Matrix 4 as well as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, Joker, which grossed $1.07 billion worldwide.