Village Roadshow Adds Christina Norman, TV Industry Veteran And Head Of Content For NBA Players Entity, To Its Board

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has added Christina Norman, a veteran TV executive who heads content for an NBA-affiliated group, to its board of directors.

Norman is head of content for THINK450, which is billed as the “innovation engine” of the National Basketball Players Assn. She oversees all original content and documentaries, long- and short-form series that give players a creative outlet.

Previously, Norman has been CEO of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, president of MTV and VH1, CEO of the Water Cooler Group, and has led her own consultancy, Gemini Entertainment. Norman also serves on the board of BRIC Arts Media Brooklyn.

“In addition to being an accomplished and trusted executive and advisor, Christina is a trailblazer in the television space,” said Jim Moore, Chairman of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. “Having led multiple world-class media brands, we know that she will prove to be a valuable asset for our Board as we continue to further our commitment to expanding Village Roadshow’s television slate across all platforms.”

CEO Steve Mosko added his welcome, describing Norman as “a significant addition during a time of development and opportunity” for the company.

“I’m honored to join the Board of VREG, one of the leading independent entertainment companies in the world, and look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members during this exciting period of growth and transformation for our industry,” Norman said.

In addition to Norman, Moore and Mosko, the Village Roadshow board currently includes Bill Lambert, Stephen Kovach, Harvey Tepner, Rob Amir, Graham Burke, Robert Kirby, Matt White, Peter Schlessel, Nina Garcia and Carlos Abadi.