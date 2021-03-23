VidCon’s Flagship Anaheim Event Will Return Live This October

VidCon, a global meeting place of online video and digital creators, announced Tuesday its annual U.S. event will return live to the Anaheim Convention Center Oct. 21–24, 2021, one of the first fan/trade events to announce an in-person show.

Tickets go on sale this summer, with digital options also available to experience the event on demand. The announcement follows the launch of virtual VidCon Now, a new iteration of the ten-year-old event with programming that has attracted 1.2 million unique attendees since it began last summer as a year-round virtual experience. The virtual access complements the live show’s roster of international events in Mexico City, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, São Paulo, Australia, and London.

VidCon also announced its first slate of Featured Creators from TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Roblox and other platforms confirmed to attend the event at the Anaheim Convention Center. They include: Spencer X, Antonio Garza, Brent Rivera, Molly Burke, DangMattSmith, InquisitorMaster, Aaron’s Animals, Isra Hirsi, Taylor Cassidy, Alan Chikin Chow, The Montoya Twinz, MeganPlays, Alex Wassabi, Sofie Dossi, Trevi Moran, along with VidCon co-founder Hank Green.

The fall event will feature VidCon’s three signature tracks — Community, Creator, and Industry. Details on programming, partner activations, and additional Featured Creators will be announced in coming months.

“We are so excited to bring our flagship event back to Anaheim this fall after such an unprecedented time for the world. While it might look a little different this year, we can’t wait to see our fans in person — along with bringing the magic of VidCon to our global audience through our new hybrid digital experience,” said VidCon GM Jim Louderback.

“We loved staying connected to our fans last year through VidCon Now’s virtual programming, and will build on that in 2021. But in-person experiences are the core of who we are, and we can’t wait to see everyone in real life in Anaheim this October,” he added.

The flagship VidCon U.S. event celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, welcoming 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors.

VidCon is owned by ViacomCBS.