Vice Grows ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Franchise With Talk Show

Vice is continuing to add to the number of shows it has in the ring.

The youth-skewing broadcaster is expanding its Dark Side of the Ring franchise further with a 90-minute talk show.

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential, which premieres Tuesday March 9, will feature eight 90-minute episodes, where the show’s creators dive into the episodes of season one and two and answer the unanswered questions and secrets and feature never-seen-before moments.

Creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener will sit down for a series of roundtable discussions with host and wrestling insider Conrad Thompson and episodes will feature guests such as Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Savio Vega , and former WWE referee Mike Chioda.

Each episode will explore a major moment from the series, including the Von Erich brothers’ tragic deaths, The Montreal Screwjob and conspiracy theories around Gino Hernandez’s death.

It comes as Vice TV is gearing up to launch the third season of the show, expected later this year, as well as spin-offs Dark Side of Football and Dark Side of the ‘90s, which are currently in production.

Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential is produced by Vice Studios with Andrew Goldstein as showrunner. Evan Husney and Jason Eisener exec produce alongside Guillermo Garcia, Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte.

“In our first two seasons, there were so many amazing Dark Side of the Ring moments left on the cutting room floor,” said Husney and Eisner. “We’re extremely excited to now be able to share bonus footage and behind-the-scenes stories on Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential with Conrad Thompson.”

“We are putting the finishing touches on season three of Dark Side of the Ring and the excitement is building – but the fans absolutely demanded more, sooner,” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Vice TV. “We wanted Dark Side fans to know we’re listening and we’ve made Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential just for them – as a way to thank them for their incredible loyalty to this hit franchise with new, bonus content to tide them over.”