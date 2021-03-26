ViacomCBS, Discovery Stocks Continue To Get Routed After Latest Wall Street Analyst Downgrades

Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery, which had led a remarkable surge in traditional media stocks in 2021, are continuing their week-long slides today.

Less than two weeks after hitting all-time highs, both stocks entered the home stretch of the trading day down about 30% apiece. ViacomCBS was at $46.90 and Discovery was at $40.62 with two hours left in the session.

Trading volume has been several times normal levels as investors back away due to the latest downgrades from a Wall Street analyst. Both stocks have dropped between 40% and 50% since the start of this week.

Investor enthusiasm about Discovery+ and Paramount+, the new streaming efforts (a rebrand of CBS All Access in the latter case), had been powering the shares. Wall Street recognized their streaming efforts, content war chests and willingness to finally execute a long-discussed pivot away from the still-lucrative traditional pay-TV business. Disney has been the poster child for this kind of stock action, with its successful Disney+ rollout putting a tech-like halo on its shares despite major challenges in many other areas.

Wells Fargo’s Steven Cahall lowered its rating on ViacomCBS stock to “underweight” from “equal weight” and slashed his 12-month price target to $59 from $82. He also dropped Discovery to “equal weight” from “overweight,” also with a $59 price target, down from $65.

“We don’t think these media stocks will go back to their historical low levels,” he wrote in a note to clients. He envisions “gravity pulling the multiples closer to prior norms.”

The Wells Fargo move followed a couple of harsh notes on the companies from MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson and John Hodulik of UBS.

In a lengthy report titled “U.S. Media: A Return of the ‘Haves’ and ‘Have-Nots,'” Nathanson on Thursday downgraded ViacomCBS to “sell” from “neutral.” He wrote that companies like Disney, Discovery and AMC Networks “can benefit from a measured shift from linear to DTC economics, while the rest of the sector appears to be more challenged.”

ViacomCBS, which has agreed to pay billions to keep NFL rights through 2033, is also investing significant sums in Paramount+. Nathanson believes the numbers do not add up in the company’s favor as it trades linear distribution fees for direct-to-consumer subscription revenue. “We have increased worries about pressure on the company’s linear affiliate fee negotiations post the NFL announcement,” the analyst wrote.

In downgrading Discovery to “sell” earlier this week, Hodulik reasoned that the benefits of the company’s recently launched Discovery+ service are already priced into the share price. “While Discovery+ appears off to a strong start, we remain concerned regarding the ultimate scalability of the service in relation to the decline of the linear business and longer term impact on financials,” he wrote in a note to clients.

Prior to this week, Citigroup went from “buy” to “neutral” on Discovery in early February. BMO Capital went to “underperform” from “market perform” on ViacomCBS last week.