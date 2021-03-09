Viacom International Studios Inks First-Look Deal With Korea’s Something Special

Skip to main content
Jin Woo Hwang
Jin Woo Hwang Supplied

Viacom International Studios has inked a first-look deal with South Korean production studio Something Special.

Under the deal, VIS will have exclusive first-look rights to globally represent and co-develop up to 10 of Something Special’s top unscripted and factual entertainment formats.

Founded by Jin Woo Hwang, the company acts as a bridge between content creators and those wanting to tap into Korean talent following the international success of shows including The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice.

Something Special’s stable of talent includes those who have worked on shows including Korea’s Got Talent1vs100 KoreaSociety GameThe CodeI Can See Your VoiceThe Voice KoreaRunning Man, and Crime Scene.

ITV Studios signed a co-development deal with South Korea’s Something Special last year.

