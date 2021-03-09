Viacom International Studios Inks First-Look Deal With Korea’s Something Special

Viacom International Studios has inked a first-look deal with South Korean production studio Something Special.

Under the deal, VIS will have exclusive first-look rights to globally represent and co-develop up to 10 of Something Special’s top unscripted and factual entertainment formats.

Founded by Jin Woo Hwang, the company acts as a bridge between content creators and those wanting to tap into Korean talent following the international success of shows including The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice.

Something Special’s stable of talent includes those who have worked on shows including Korea’s Got Talent, 1vs100 Korea, Society Game, The Code, I Can See Your Voice, The Voice Korea, Running Man, and Crime Scene.

ITV Studios signed a co-development deal with South Korea’s Something Special last year.