Vertical Entertainment Acquires ‘The Resort’ & ‘Killer Among Us’; Gravitas Ventures Picks Up ‘The Man In The Hat’- Film Briefs

Vertical Entertainment has obtained worldwide distribution rights to indie horror, The Resort, from writer-director Taylor Chien and executive produced by rapper Quavious “Quavo” Marshall of the Migos. Starring Bianca Haase (Hot Tub Time Machine 2), Brock O’Hurn (Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween), Michael Vlamis (Roswell, New Mexico), and Michelle Randolph (5 Years Apart), the plot centers on four friends who head to Hawaii to investigate reports of a haunting at an abandoned resort. It’s beautiful there, but they soon learn you have to be careful what you wish for. The pic, which will be released theatrically and on-demand on April 30, was produced by Will Meldman, Sam Mobley, Justin Chien, Chien, Gary Goldman, Joe Homokay, James Penland, and Sarai Rollins.

“The location itself was extremely creepy and essentially acts as the fifth character throughout the film,” said the writer and director. “Using that eerie setting as a starting point, I was determined to capture that chilling atmosphere on camera. I’m confident that we succeeded and have something special for horror lovers of all kinds.”

“I am excited to be part of this project as I’ve always been a big fan of horror movies,” Quavo commented. “Being on set with the cast in LA was a huge honor, and after catching a screening of the movie all I can say is we definitely deliver some scares in this film.”

Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with Will Meldman, Founder and CEO of Double Down Pictures, on behalf of the filmmakers.

***

Vertical Entertainment

Vertical has also secured the rights to Killer Among Us, an indie crime thriller from first-time writer-director Charles Scharfman. Set for a day-and-date release on April 16, the pic follows a rookie female cop who partners with a veteran detective to save the life of a high-school student from a radicalized serial killer.

Yasha Jackson (The Flight Attendant), Andrew Richardson (Martin Eden), Bruce MacVittie (When They See Us), and Imani Lewis (The Forty-Year-Old Version) star. The film, co-written by Daniel Lichtenberg, was produced by Dan Clifton and Bernard Hunt.

Said Scharfman, “I made this film as a crime genre-rooted reflection of the polarized and complicated political climate we are currently living in, and that’s even more relevant today then when we shot it.”

Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with Dan Clifton of Top Right Corner on behalf of the filmmakers.

***

Gravitas Ventures secured the North American distribution rights to The Man In The Hat, an indie comedy that stars Ciaran Hinds (Justice League), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), and Maïwenn (Polisse). Written and directed by John-Paul Davidson and Stephen Warbeck, the film journeys through France in a Fiat 500 accompanied by a framed photograph of an unknown woman. He is pursued by five angry men in a Citroen Dyane. Why are they chasing him and how can he shake them off? Gravitas will release the film in theaters and on-demand on May 14.

“The Man in the Hat is a hope-filled caper cherishing the joy in life’s small things both mundane and extraordinary – our adventure revels in the kindness of strangers, and the music and poetry of chance encounters,” said Davidson.

“Working on The Man in the Hat gave me the opportunity to explore all sorts of different musical worlds which I hope will offer audiences a joyful escape from all the challenges of the last year. It’s really an honour to now be able to share this film with an international audience,” Warbeck remarked.

Gravitas’ Manager of Acquisitions, Brett Rogalsky negotiated the deal with Spencer Pollard and Daniel Cooper from Kaleidoscope