‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Release Date Pushed Back A Week

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now hit theaters a week later than previously announced, on September 24.

The Venom sequel will have the full suite of 3D, IMAX and premium large format screens. It will open opposite Paramount’s Antoine Fuqua actioner Infinite, Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Stephen Chbosky’s adaptation of acclaimed Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

Until recently, theaters had been closed for the better part of a year in much of the U.S., but with Covid restrictions easing, bigger markets like Los Angeles and New York have started reopening in stages.

L.A. venues saw their first butts in seats about two weeks ago, as they were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity or 100 people whichever was less — with social distancing, of course. Earlier today, it was announced that Los Angeles County will enter the orange tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy on April 5, meaning that soon, 50% theater capacity will be permitted, under the same conditions.

Farther off is a reopening of European circuits, as Covid-19 and the U.K variant surge there. But a few months could make a big difference, as it has in L.A.

The original Venom film, released over the first weekend in October in 2018, charted a then October opening record of $80.2M domestic (before Joker outdid that mark a year later with $96.2M) and ultimately grossed over $850M WW.

Andy Serkis directs the sequel with Tom Hardy reprising his role as the spider anti-hero. Michelle Williams is back as well in addition to Woody Harrelson as villain Carnage.