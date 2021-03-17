‘Venom 2’ Crawls To Fall After ‘F9’ Zooms To June

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now go on Sept 17 instead of June 25. This comes in the wake of Universal moving F9 onto the Sony/Marvel summer date from Memorial Day weekend.

The Venom sequel will have the full suite of 3D, Imax and premium large format screens. Previously Sony had the Man From Toronto on Sept. 17. That film is now TBD for the time being. Also opening on Sept. 17 is another sequel: Universal/Dreamworks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business.

While theaters have been closed for the better part of a year in much of the U.S., bigger markets like Los Angeles and New York are beginning to reopen in stages. L.A. venues saw their first butts in seats just this week, as they were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity or 100 people whichever was less — with social distancing, of course.

Father off is a reopening of European circuits, as Covid-19 and the U.K variant surge there. But a few months could make a big difference, as it has in L.A.

The original Venom film, released over the first weekend in October in 2018, charted a then October opening record of $80.2M domestic (before Joker outdid that mark a year later with $96.2M) and ultimately grossed over $850M WW.

Andy Serkis directs the sequel with Tom Hardy reprising his role as the spider anti-hero. Michelle Williams is back as well in addition to Woody Harrelson as villain Carange.