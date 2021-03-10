‘Veep’ Alum Sufe Bradshaw Signs With APA & 23 Management Group

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Veep alum Sufe Bradshaw has signed with APA and 23 Management Group.

Bradshaw is known for her role as the no-nonsense Sue Wilson opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky and Tony Hale on HBO’s hit comedy series Veep. She heavily recurred as the character over the show’s entire seven-season run.

Bradshaw is currently shooting director Edward Drake’s Gasoline Alley from Yale Productions, opposite Bruce Willis, Luke Willis and Devon Sawa, and she recently wrapped director Peter Sollett’s Netflix feature, Metal Lords, written and produced by D.B. Weise. Other film credits include director Ana Chi’s The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu, J.J. Abram’s Star Trek, the Wayans Brothers’ Dance Flick, and the Hallmark movie Fixing Pete.

