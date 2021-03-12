‘Van Helsing’: Syfy Unveils Trailer, Premiere Date For Horror Drama’s Fifth & Final Season

Syfy’s Van Helsing will gear up for “the mother of all endings” when the show returns for its fifth and final season.

The horror drama will return for its last chapter on Friday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Reprising their roles for the 13-episode, hourlong drama are cast members Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley and Jennifer Cheon.

In the final season of Van Helsing, Vanessa, Violet and Jack will risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One. Who will win the battle between light and dark?

Van Helsing is produced by Nomadic Pictures, Dynamic Television and Echo Lake Entertainment and executive produced by Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Neil Labute and Dan March.

Watch the final season’s trailer above.