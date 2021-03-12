Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Eyes 2022 Landing On HBO Max

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Strikes Big Deal For Dev Patel's Directing Debut 'Monkey Man'
Read the full story

‘Van Helsing’: Syfy Unveils Trailer, Premiere Date For Horror Drama’s Fifth & Final Season

Syfy’s Van Helsing will gear up for “the mother of all endings” when the show returns for its fifth and final season.

The horror drama will return for its last chapter on Friday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Reprising their roles for the 13-episode, hourlong drama are cast members Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Kim Coates, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jesse Stanley and Jennifer Cheon.

In the final season of Van Helsing, Vanessa, Violet and Jack will risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One. Who will win the battle between light and dark?

Van Helsing is produced by Nomadic Pictures, Dynamic Television and Echo Lake Entertainment and executive produced by Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Neil Labute and Dan March.

Watch the final season’s trailer above.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad