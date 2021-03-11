Skip to main content
‘Baker And The Beauty’ And ‘Jane The Virgin’ Writer-Producer Valentina Garza Inks With WME

Valentina Garza
EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed writer Valentina Garza, whose credits include co-executive producer roles on the CW’s Jane the Virgin and ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty.

Garza, who is currently under an overall deal at Universal Television, also wrote and executive produced the Jane spinoff pilot Jane the Novela; the project ended up not going forward. She also has developed for Lee Daniels Productions/20th as well as ABC Studios/ABC.

This most recent development season, Garza sold a Latinx family drama to NBC. It revolved around an explosive incident that brings a woman’s mentally ill mother crashing back into her life. She’s now forced to revisit her family’s painful past and blur carefully constructed boundaries between her mother and the family she’s chosen.

The project explores themes of race, mental health, housing instability, immigration and generational trauma.

Earlier in her career, Garza spent six seasons on Fox’s The Simpsons rising to supervising producer, then served as supervising producer on Fox’s Bordertown.

She continues to be repped by Industry Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

