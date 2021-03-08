Fully-Vaccinated People Can Now Socialize Indoors Without Masks, Says CDC

An electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19

If there wasn’t a scramble to get vaccinated before, the CDC’s newly-issued recommendations may ignite one.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control issued its first set of public health recommendations for Americans fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. A growing body of evidence, according to the CDC, “suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and potentially less likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others.” Given that, the agency statement says that fully-vaccinated people are ok to do the following:

-Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

-Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

-Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

A visualization of the new guidance CDC

The agency qualified those recommendations, saying they apply to non-healthcare settings. It also said that vaccinated Americans should still wear masks in public and also maintain social distancing. Those longtime advisories also still apply to indoor gatherings with people from multiple households.

The CDC also warned that the recommendations only apply to the immunity conferred two weeks after vaccination, so recipients should wait two weeks before following the new giudelines.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that 10 million people in the state had received at least one shot of a vaccine. The number of Californians who are fully inoculated is likely much lower.

According to local affiliate KABC7’s vaccine tracker, 7.2 million of vaccines delivered so in the state far are first doses. About 23.1% of the over 16 population has received at least one dose, while 10.7% of the over 16 population has received the second dose.

Currently, L.A. County — and the state — allow vaccination only to those over 65 years old and those who work in education, healthcare, childcare, emergency services and food/agriculture.

