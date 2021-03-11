‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’: Uyoata Udi To Play Inspectah Deck In Hulu Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Wu-Tang: An American Saga has found its Inspectah Deck in Uyoata Udi. The This Is Us and Watchmen actor will join the Hulu drama, created by RZA and Alex Tse, as a series regular when the series returns for its sophomore season.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which launched in September 2019, tells the story of the band starting in early 1990s. It looks at the group’s members, who grew up during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, and tracks the Clan’s formation — a vision of Bobby Diggs aka RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Rapper Joey Bada$$ originally appeared as the Wu-Tang member for three episodes in the series’ first season.

Udi will play Jason Richard Hunter aka Rebel/Inspectah Deck. Raised in the rough Park Hill projects in Staten Island, Rebel has aspirations of becoming a successful rapper. He has a quiet confidence that can come across as lackadaisical, but he’s always observing, picking up on small nuances and character traits that others miss. He’s a perfectionist who is constantly perfecting his craft — practicing and creating rhymes from his everyday observations. His introspective demeanor can fool you into thinking he’s easygoing, but if tested he won’t back down.

The actor’s on-screen credits include the shorts For the Record and I am Vladdy Lipshitz. Off-screen, Udi has a number of Broadway credits under his belt. He was the only Nigerian cast member in the three-time Tony-winning musical Fela! on Broadway. The University of the Arts alum also appeared in Broadway’s Amazing Grace the Musical and performed for former President Barack Obama and his family at the White House.