UTA Expands UK Presence With Acquisition Of Music Talent Agency Echo; Clients Include Bugzy Malone, Chase & Status, Giggs

UTA has bought UK music agency Echo Location Talent Agency (Echo), expanding its recording artist roster on Brit shores.

The company’s client list features several artists at the forefront of the UK’s grime and hip-hop explosion, with big names from various genres including: Alesso, Bugzy Malone, Chase & Status, Davido, Diplo, Galantis, Gorgon City, Giggs, Hannah Wants, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Pendulum, Pa Salieu, Sampa The Great, Teni, Clara Amfo, Mistajam, Charlie Sloth, Ocean Wisdom, DJEZ, and Wizkid.

Echo was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Obi Asika, who will serve as co-head of UTA’s UK office alongside Neil Warnock. Senior Echo agent Belinda Law is also joining UTA along with Myles Jessop, Tom Jones, Jack Clark, Hannah Shogbola, Kazia Davy and Ishsha Bourguet.

Asika will report to Co-Heads of Worldwide Music Samantha Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck.

“Obi and his team have built an impressive business and have done excellent work taking their artists to the next level,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “He is a highly respected leader in the music industry and is well-versed in the global entertainment marketplace. This acquisition further amplifies our efforts to expand UTA’s presence, and I know that alongside Neil, Obi’s leadership, drive, and passion will be a vital addition not only to the UK office, but for UTA at large.”

“Throughout the years Echo has been approached by several suitors, and as we evaluated the agency landscape, UTA’s strength, ingenuity and true commitment to their artists really stood out. UTA was ultimately the perfect fit,” said Echo’s Obi Asika. “Jeremy, Sam, David, and Neil have shown strong and thoughtful leadership as they have built out the music division and the company’s global influence. I am so proud of what the team at Echo has achieved and I am fired up as to what we can all accomplish together.”