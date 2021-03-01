UTA Selects Jean-Rene Zetrenne As Chief People Officer

Jean-Rene Zetrenne is set to board UTA as its chief people officer. The agency has selected Zetrenne to lead its Human Resources operations across its global offices, and as UTA partner. Zetrenne is set to officially step into his new role in late March.

Prior to joining UTA, Zetrenne served as chief talent officer for Ogilvy USA for more than a decade.

“If the upheaval and disruption of the past year has taught us anything, it’s that the resilience, resourcefulness and drive of our people are the single most valuable asset of our company and the services we are able to provide to our clients,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Jene-Rene has devoted his career to helping global companies expand and evolve by building highly driven, dynamic and diverse teams. We are fortunate to have him leading these efforts at UTA at such a defining moment for our business, our workplace and our company culture.”

Related Story Jessica Alba Signs With UTA

“At this pivotal moment in time, the worlds of entertainment, media, sports and the arts have a profoundly important role to play in both the global economy and culture,” said Zetrenne. “Central to that story are people, my colleagues and the clients they serve. I am delighted to join the visionary team at UTA and excited to set our global people strategy and position us for growth on the road ahead.”

As mentioned, before Zetrenne boarded UTA, he served as a member of Ogilvy USA’s North America executive leadership team. As chief talent officer, he led Ogilvy’s recruitment, retention and development efforts for its 2,500 North American employees. Earlier in his Ogilvy career, he led talent strategy for the company’s global digital media practice. Zetrenne also has held senior human resources positions with Gillette, Pepsico and Accenture.

Zetrenne has an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. He also has served on the boards for the Council of Urban Professionals and the Waldorf School. Currently based in New York, Zetrenne will relocate to UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters.