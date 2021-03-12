UTA Signs ‘Safety’ Actor Jay Reeves

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Jay Reeves, who stars in the sports drama Safety based on the true on Disney+.

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, Safety is based on the true story of Ray McElrathbey, a football player at Clemson University who took in his brother and raised him on campus after family life at home became too unstable.

In addition to Safety, Reeves appeared in David Ayer’s The Tax Collector opposite Shia LeBeouf. On the television side, he appeared in a multi-episode arc as Shawn Scott in the first season of the CW series, All American.

Reeves will continue to be repped by Lena Roklin and Jomer Calma of Luber Roklin Entertainment.