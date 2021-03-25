UTA And Anonymous Content Sign ‘Flee’ Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen

EXCLUSIVE: Off the heels of the critical praise for his documentary feature, Flee, UTA and Anonymous Content have signed acclaimed documentary filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen in all areas. Rasmussen wrote and directed the project, which won the Grand Jury Prize for “World Cinema – Documentary” at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Neon won the rights to distribute the film, which was executive produced by Riz Ahmed & Nikolai Coster Waldau.

Previously, his film What He Did won the Jury Prize for “Best Documentary” at the Oslo/Fusion International Film Festival and the FIPRESCI prize at Thessaloniki International Film Festival. His feature film debut, Searching for Bill, won the Nordic Dox Award at CPH:DOX and the International Competition at DocAviv International Documentary Film Festival.

Rasmussen debuted as a documentary filmmaker in 2006 with the acclaimed Something about Halfdan.