Univision Launches Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Service PrendeTV In New Offering For Hispanic Viewers

Univision has launched PrendeTV, describing it as the “first and only streaming channels-based and VOD service created specifically for U.S. Hispanic audiences.”

The free, ad-supported platform complements two existing Univision subscription streaming offerings. Prende comes to market with 40 streaming channels and 10,000 hours of on-demand video programming. Combined with Vix, which Univision acquired in February, the total is 30,000 hours. The company made its streaming plans known last January.

Univision has been plotting a new strategic course since being taken over by a consortium of investors led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis, who now runs the company as CEO.

While the streaming marketplace is crowded with hundreds of subscription outlets and thousands following the AVOD model, certain offerings on PrendeTV are exclusive. A curated channel and VOD lineup features titles from Univision and Televisa content libraries not found on other streaming services.

Advertisers at launch include blue-chip companies like Chase, Clorox, Coca-Cola, Toyota, Universal Pictures, Verizon and Walmart. Distribution-wise, the service will be widely available, including via the two biggest gateways in U.S. streaming: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. (Roku availability will happen over the coming weeks.)

Univision says the streaming service offers the “widest selection of the most popular Spanish-language programming available to viewers in the U.S.” Titles span movies, dramas, reality shows, children’s programming, telenovelas and sports.

International suppliers of programming include Banijay, Blue Ant Media, Calinos, Caracol, Cisneros, Filmrise, Globo, Nelvana and RCN. In the coming weeks, PrendeTV will add movies from Hollywood studios like Disney, Lionsgate and MGM.

“The launch of PrendeTV signals a new transformation era for Univision as we expand our already dominant position in U.S. Hispanic broadcasting into the AVOD streaming market and build on our leadership as the largest Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S.,” Univision President and Chief Transformation Officer Pierluigi Gazzolo said in a press release.