DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Puss In Boots’ Sequel & ‘The Bad Guys’ Get Release Dates At Universal

Universal has reserved two 2022 release dates for its upcoming Dreamworks Animation movies.

The sequel to the Oscar nominated-$554M-plus global grossing Puss in Boots, entitled Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will open on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Currently Puss in Boots 2 is the only wide release on that date, and Universal had the weekend already reserved for an untitled event film.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DWA’s 2020 smash, The Croods: A New Age, which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture-Animated and is the third highest grossing feature during the pandemic with over $158M.

Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas will again voice the suave feline outlaw, as Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: He has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him with only one life left. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Shrek and the Puss in Boots franchise have together grossed over $3.5 billion at the WW B.O.

Meanwhile, DWA’s The Bad Guys will open on Friday, April 15, 2022. That title will be up against an untitled WB event feature on that date and Paramount’s The Lost City of D starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Bad Guys follows five notorious bad guys who’ve been behind big heists—Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula—as they attempt their most challenging job yet…going good. Based on the bestselling Scholastic blockbuster book series by Aaron Blabey, which has more than 8.2 million copies in print worldwide, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (director, DWA award-winning short Bilby; animator, the Kung Fu Panda films) who is making his feature-directing debut here. Pic is produced by Damon Ross (co-producer, Nacho Libre) and Rebecca Huntley (co-producer Abominable, associate producer, The Boss Baby). EPs are Blabey, Etan Cohen and Patrick Hughes.