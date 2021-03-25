Universal Amblin’s Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie ‘Bios’ Shifts A Week Later In August

Here’s more fallout from Disney’s release date changes moves on Tuesday: With the studio dropping their 20th Century Studios’ Ryan Reynolds action comedy Free Guy on Aug. 13, Universal is now moving their Amblin Tom Hanks sci-fi film Bios, which was on that weekend, to Aug. 20 instead.

That leaves the calendar looking as follows:

August 13

Don’t Breathe 2 (Screen Gems)

Free Guy (20th, moved from May 21)

Respect (UAR)

August 20

Bios (Universal/Amblin)

The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard (LG)

Paw Patrol (Paramount)

It’s only a matter of time that Reynolds’ Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard moves as well given the arrival of Free Guy.

In Bios, directed by Miguel Sapochnik and written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, a robot on a post-apocalyptic earth is built to protect the life of his creator’s beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human.

Kevin Misher produces with Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Powell. EPs are Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.