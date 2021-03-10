New CBS Comedy ‘United States Of Al’ Swaps Thursday Time Period With ‘B Positive’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Chuck Lorre’s new CBS comedy United States of Al is moving to a new time slot on Thursday nights. The series, which premieres April 1, will move to 8:30 pm ET/PT following Young Sheldon. B Positive, which was previously in the 8:30 pm slot, will shift to 9:30 pm ET/PT slot following Mom.

With United States of Al being a new series, the network wanted the strongest possible lead-in and decided it made sense for it to follow the top-rated Young Sheldon.

B Positive, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, received a five-episode back order in December, taking its full season to 18 episodes.

All four series in CBS’ two-hour Thursday comedy block come from comedy super-producer Lorre. It’s believed to be the first time a comedy writer-producer has controlled an entire two-hour block of half-hour programming on one network.

United States of Al stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

The series also stars Elizabeth Alderfer as Lizzie, Riley’s sister; Dean Norris as Art, Riley’s father; Kelli Goss as Vanessa, Riley’s ex-wife; and Farrah Mackenzie as Hazel, Riley and Vanessa’s daughter.

Lorre, David Goetsch & Maria Ferrari, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi are the executive producers. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

CBS Thursday, as of April 1:

8-8:30 PM — YOUNG SHELDON
8:30-9 PM — UNITED STATES OF AL (NTP)
9-9:30 PM — MOM
9:30-10 PM — B POSITIVE (NTP)
10-11 PM — CLARICE

