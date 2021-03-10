New CBS Comedy ‘United States Of Al’ Swaps Thursday Time Period With ‘B Positive’

Chuck Lorre’s new CBS comedy United States of Al is moving to a new time slot on Thursday nights. The series, which premieres April 1, will move to 8:30 pm ET/PT following Young Sheldon. B Positive, which was previously in the 8:30 pm slot, will shift to 9:30 pm ET/PT slot following Mom.

With United States of Al being a new series, the network wanted the strongest possible lead-in and decided it made sense for it to follow the top-rated Young Sheldon.



B Positive, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, received a five-episode back order in December, taking its full season to 18 episodes.

All four series in CBS’ two-hour Thursday comedy block come from comedy super-producer Lorre. It’s believed to be the first time a comedy writer-producer has controlled an entire two-hour block of half-hour programming on one network.

United States of Al stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

The series also stars Elizabeth Alderfer as Lizzie, Riley’s sister; Dean Norris as Art, Riley’s father; Kelli Goss as Vanessa, Riley’s ex-wife; and Farrah Mackenzie as Hazel, Riley and Vanessa’s daughter.

Lorre, David Goetsch & Maria Ferrari, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi are the executive producers. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

CBS Thursday, as of April 1:

8-8:30 PM — YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9 PM — UNITED STATES OF AL (NTP)

9-9:30 PM — MOM

9:30-10 PM — B POSITIVE (NTP)

10-11 PM — CLARICE