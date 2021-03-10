Lightbulb Inks UK Rights To EFM Trio Including Dystopian Thriller ‘Undergods’ & RJ Mitte Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Lightbulb Film Distribution has picked up UK rights to three films out of the EFM, including BFI-backed dystopian thriller Undergods.

Kate Dickie (The Witch), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders) and Geza Rohrig (Son Of Saul) star in the collection of post-apocalyptic fantasy tales about ill-fated characters and doomed fortune. Release is scheduled for summer.

“Following its European premiere at Glasgow Film Festival, we are delighted to be bringing Undergods to UK audiences later this year. Director and writer Chino Moya has created an incredible world and his debut feature doesn’t just require repeat viewings – it demands it”, commented Lightbulb’s Sales & Acquisitions Director, Peter Thompson.

The deal was negotiated with Scott Bedno of Myriad Pictures.

Lightbulb has also picked up Canadian thriller The Oak Room, starring RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad).

Set during a raging snowstorm, the film follows a drifter who returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote Canadian town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night’s events spin into a tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and violence.

The Oak Room Lightbulb

The Fantasia 2020 world premiere will be released on demand in Q2, 2021. The deal was negotiated with Craig McGillivray of Breakthrough Entertainment and Black Fawn Films.

“The Oak Room is a claustrophobic thriller, set in a bar during a raging snowstorm. Alongside RJ Mitte, the central performances by Peter Outerbridge and Ari Millen are powerful and unnerving”, said Lightbulb’s Commercial Director, Matthew Kreuzer.

Lightbulb has also picked up genre pic My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, directed by Jonathan Cuartas.

Following its world premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, the film played at festivals including Nightstream, Sitges and Celluloid Screams.

Th film follows siblings Dwight (Patrick Fugit) and Jessie (Ingrid Sophie Schram) who put all their energy into keeping their little brother Thomas (Owen Campbell) alive. The problem? He might be a vampire.

“My Heart Can’t Beat… is an extraordinary tale of the lengths a family will go to in order to protect each other. The film is both relatable and heart-breaking, yet will send a cold shiver down your spine. Almost Famous star Patrick Fugit is one of the most underrated actors of his generation and again shines here,” commented Peter Thompson.

The film is scheduled for release in Q3, 2021, and the deal was negotiated with Ryan Kampe of Visit Films.