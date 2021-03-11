‘Undergods’ Dystopian Thriller Picked Up By Gravitas Ventures; Matthew Penn Set To Direct Citizen Skull’s ‘Badge Of Trust’ – Film Briefs

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Undergods, a fantasy thriller anthology movie directed by Chino Moya in his feature directorial debut. A May 7 day-and-date release in theaters and on-demand is planned.

The pic is a collection of darkly humorous fantasy tales about failed societies and doomed fortune told via a pair of corpse collectors who roam the desolate streets of an unknown city chatting humorously about their dreams, in which a series of men see their worlds fall apart through a visit from an unexpected stranger.

Geza Rohrig, Johann Meyers, Ned Dennehy, Hayley Carmichael, Michael Gould, Khalid Abdalla, Jan Bijvoet, Eric Godon, Tanya Reynolds, Tadhg Murphy, Katariina Unt, Sam Louwyck, Kate Dickie, Adrian Rawlings and Burn Gorman star.

Gravitas’ VP Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal with Kirk D’Amico of Myriad Pictures, which continues to handle worldwide sales.

***

Veteran TV director Matthew Penn has been set to Badge of Trust, a cop thriller being produced by Citizen Skull. It’s a genre well known to Penn, whose long list of credits include directing on shows like Law & Order, NYPD Blue and Damages.

Badge of Trust, penned by Karen Beishuizen and James Fargo, centers on a San Francisco homicide detective who in the midst of a murder investigation uncovers a money-laundering plot perpetrated by SFPD top brass. Casting is now underway.

Citizen Skull’s Tammy Hunt, Mark Myers and Jamie Bradley are producing along with Beishuizen and Fargo.

Previous Citizen Skull pics include 12 Feet Deep, Heartthrob, Oak Room and Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street.