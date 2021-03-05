UK Rom-Com ’23 Walks’ Gets North America Deal With Vertical Entertainment — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales company Parkland Pictures is at the virtual EFM with Paul Morrison rom-com drama 23 Walks, which has been picked up for North America by Vertical Entertainment.

Pic stars Dave Johns from Palme d’Or winner I, Daniel Blake and Secrets & Lies and Olivier Award-winner Alison Steadman. The actors play Dave and Fern, two strangers, who have both been bruised by events in their past. They meet walking their dogs in a North London park, and over the course of twenty-three walks together romance begins to blossom. But Dave and Fern haven’t been completely honest with one another and their future together may be threatened by the secrets they have withheld.

The film was produced by Anna Mohr-Pietsch and Stewart le Maréchal from MetFilm Production and Maggie Monteith’s Northern Stories.

Previously reported pacts include UK (Parkland Entertainment), Airlines (Aardwolf), Australia and New Zealand (Rialto), Costa Rica (Romaly), Germany (Weltkino), Spain (Caramel), Middle East (Falcon Films), Slovenia (TV Slovenia), Scandinavia (Nightvisions) and Turkey (Siyah Beyaz Film).

Parkland Pictures’ sister company released the film theatrically in the UK during the pandemic.