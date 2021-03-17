‘U-Special’ Drama Set As Lionsgate Play’s Second Original Series For South Asia Region

Starz’s India-based streamer Lionsgate Play today announced its second original series, the college romantic drama U-Special.

The working-titled U-Special is set in the cheerful, quirky and vibrant world of a large university campus filled with young people from all over India. Viewers can live with the characters, love with them and share their highs and lows while they build, abandon, rebuild and eventually own their hopes, dreams and ideals. The students also encounter one of the most corrupt, widespread and long-running academic scams ever to hit the north of India.

The ensemble cast includes Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa, among others. Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana direct, with the former also serving as showrunner.

U-Special follows Casual, Lionsgate Play’s first original series, which is a remake of the 2015-18 on Hulu comedy from Lionsgate Television.

“After receiving a great response to the announcement of the adaptation of Casual, we couldn’t wait to reveal the next series in our line-up of exciting and provocative original programming,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia for Lionsgate India. “This series is designed to connect and resonate with young audiences who are our largest demographic. The production starts this month, with the show coming to the comfort of screens soon.”

Starz launched its direct-to-consumer OTT app Lionsgate Play in the country last year. Casual kicked off the service’s first original slate for the Indian and South Asian market.