Tyler Perry Sets ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ As Next Film At Netflix; Taps Joshua Boone And Solea Pfeiffer To Star

EXCLUSIVE: After teaming with Netflix on his most recent film, A Fall From Grace, Tyler Perry is making his return to the studio for his next film and has found his two leads in the process. Sources tell Deadline, Perry will direct A Jazzman’s Blues with Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer on board to star. Perry will also write and produce the pic with Michelle Sneed exec producing.

The film is a passion project from Perry that he has been trying to make for more then two decades and was the first screenplay Perry ever wrote – originally penning it 26 years ago. Set from 1937 to 1987, the story follows an investigation into an unsolved murder unveils a story full of forbidden love, deceit, and a secret that has been held for 40 years. The film will primarily shoot at Tyler Perry Studios and be released on Netflix in 2021.

“I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story and now is the perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner,” Perry said.

A Fall From Grace premiered in January 2020 and marked the first time Perry took his directing talents to the studio. Perry’s films have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the North American box office and A Fall From Grace followed similar strong results with Netflix reporting the film was seen by 39M households in its first month.

For Boone and Pfeiffer, the film marks their biggest roles to date in their young careers. Boone’s past credits include the IFC Films Premature and the mini-series Seven Seconds. Pfeiffer’s past credits include Scandal and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Perry is repped by WME and Zifren Brittenham, Boone is repped by UTA and Pfeiffer is repped by ICM Partners and Soffer / Namoff Entertainment and Peikoff/Mahan.