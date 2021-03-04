‘Insidious’ Star Ty Simpkins Joins Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’ At A24

EXCLUSIVE: Ty Simpkins, who is known for his role in the Insidious franchise, has boarded Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming film The Whale at A24. He joins previously announced cast members Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau, who will serve as the leads of the film.

The Whale tells the story of a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Simpkins will step into the role of “Thomas” but no further details have been revealed about his character. A24 declined to comment about the casting.

As Deadline previously reported, sources say Samantha Morton and Sadie Sink are also in negotiations to join the cast.

This marks Aronofsky’s first film since Mother! which was released in 2017. MacArthur-winning playwright Samuel D. Hunter (Greater Clements) is penning the script for The Whale. A24 and Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures will produce.

Simpkins is set to return to lead the fifth installment of Insidious, which will mark Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut. You also may recognize Simpkins from Universal’s Jurassic World as well as Iron Man 3 where he appeared as Harley Keener, the young man who served as Tony Stark’s bright small-town sidekick. Simpkins reprised his role for a brief moment in Avengers: Endgame during Tony Stark’s funeral.