‘Turner & Hooch’: Movie’s Reginald VelJohnson To Reprise Character On Disney+ Sequel Series – Photo

EXCLUSIVE: New Turner, new Hooch, same David Sutton. Reginald VelJohnson, who co-starred in the 1989 film Turner & Hooch, will reprise his role as David Sutton — now a mayor — on the upcoming Turner & Hooch sequel series for Disney+.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

On the show, from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, when an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal (Josh Peck) inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film.

‘Turner & Hooch’ movie Buena Vista Pictures

VelJohnson will recur on the series as Mayor David Sutton. Back in ’89 David Sutton was Scott Turner Sr.’s (Hanks) partner and helped him and the original Hooch solve the biggest case in Cypress Beach History. Thirty years later, David is now mayor of Cypress Beach and a close family friend to his old partner’s kids, Scott (Peck) and Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca). There is little that happens in Cypress Beach that Mayor Sutton doesn’t know about and when Scott and Laura begin investigating one of their father’s old cases, it’s only a matter of time until David’s involved.

VelJohnson is the first actor from the movie to reprise his role on the series; there are no current plans for a Tom Hanks appearance.

Disney+/Farah Nosh

Turner & Hooch also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program. Five French Mastiffs, Arnie, Hammer, Obi, Cyd and Mya, play Scott’s slobbery, loveable dog Hooch.

Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the premiere episode. Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer. 20th Television is the studio.

VelJohnson is a veteran character actor known for such roles as Carl Winslow on the ABC sitcom Family Matters and Bruce Willis’ savior cop in the Die Hard movies. His recent TV credits include the 2020 original movie The Christmas Lottery and appearances on Station 19, Mom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hart of Dixie and Ray Donovan. His recent feature film credits include Avengers Endgame, indie feature Funny Story, The Prayer Box and Lionsgate’s Home Video The Very Excellent Mr. Crocodile Dundee. VelJohnson is repped by David Shapira and Associates and The Beddingfield Company.