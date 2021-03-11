Pentagon Officials Blast Tucker Carlson’s Comments On Pregnant Women Serving In The Military

The Pentagon’s top spokesman and some military leaders are pushing back on comments that Tucker Carlson made about pregnant women serving in the military.

On his show on Wednesday, Carlson said in a segment that “we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military. While China’s military becomes more masculine, as it assembles the world’s largest navy, our military needs as Joe Biden says become more feminine….The bottom line is, it is out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.” In the segment, Carlson was trying to make the case that Biden was not taking the threat from China seriously.

But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday, “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military, and maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That’s on them.” According to defense reporter Paul McLeary, Kirby also said that Carlson “demeaned the entire U.S. military.”

Military leaders also weighed in. Sergeant major of the Army Michael Grinston wrote on Twitter, “Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”

U.S. Space Command Senior Enlisted Leader Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, in a video posted to Twitter, called Carlson’s comments “drama TV” and said, “I will remind everyone, which he has every right to, is based off of actually zero days in the armed forces.

Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021

Army Major General Patrick Donahoe wrote, “This is me, yesterday, conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldnt be more wrong.”

This is me, yesterday, conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldnt be more wrong. https://t.co/M1MHe5zHrf — Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) March 11, 2021

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.