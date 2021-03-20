Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Partially Closed, Workers Quarantined After Covid-19 Outbreak

Last fall, Covid-19 swept through Donald Trump’s White House, infecting dozens including then-First Lady Melania Trump, son Barron and the President himself.

On Friday, according to several reports, another outbreak hit the former-president’s post-D.C. home — his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. According to the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago has “partially closed” a section of the club and quarantined some workers “out of an abundance of caution.” The property’s Beach Club and the a la carte Dining Room were shuttered after an undisclosed number of employees tested positive for the virus, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The club reportedly sent a letter to members about the closures maintaining that “the health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority.”

Related Story Donald Trump Recommends Covid-19 Vaccine In Call-In Interview With Fox News' Maria Bartiromo

Email alert to members: Some Mar a Lago staff have tested positive for COVID-19, so service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room are closed. pic.twitter.com/rcGF43MTK5 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 19, 2021

The closure comes does not come at a good time for the club. According to the Post, this is “the height of the social season and spring break, when Mar-a-Lago’s Beach Club is especially busy.”

Both outlets observe that Mar-a-Lago has played host to a number of events in the past few weeks where guests did not concern themselves with mask-wearing or social distancing. A quick perusal of recent social media posts from the property seem to verify those assertions. They include one of the former president, maskless, greeting visitors — who are themselves maskless — at the property.

Another post shows Trump in his same golf attire speaking to a room of (mostly) maskless guests from a ballroom stage.

In January, the Post reports, Palm Beach officials sent a warning letter and notice of violation to the club after videos of maskless partygoers on the dance floor at the club’s annual New Year’s bash surfaced. The letter reads in part, “Failure to adhere to facial covering and social distancing requirements constitutes an irreparable/irreversible that imperils or threatens to imperil the life, safety, and welfare of others and cannot be undone.” It also warns of a potential $15,000 fine for each infraction.

Read a copy of the letter here.