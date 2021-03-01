‘True Story’: Theo Rossi Joins Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes In Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Luke Cage star Theo Rossie is set as a series regular opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in the Netflix limited series True Story, written and executive produced by Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman and produced by Hart’s HartBeat Production.

Philadelphia-born comedian Hart will play a version of himself in the fictional True Story, which centers on his character Kid and Kid’s older brother Carlton, played by Snipes. A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

Rossi will play Gene, an excitable, wildly enthusiastic super-fan who follows The Kid (Hart) around on every leg of his comedy tour.

Hart executive produces through his HartBeat Prods., Newman via his Grand Electric. Charles Murray (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) also executive produces and serves as showrunner. Caroline Currier oversees for Grand Electric; Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown oversee for HartBeat Prods.

Rossi has a long standing relationship with Netflix having starred in Marvel’s Luke Cage and next appearing as one of the leads of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for the streamer. Rossi can currently be seen in Nate Parker’s American Skin which premiered at Venice in 2019 and recently broke records for distributor Vertical Entertainment as one of their highest grossing titles on PVOD. Rossi also played fan favorite Juice on Sons of Anarchy. He’s repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and attorney Carolyn Conrad.

Newman is currently under an overall deal with Netflix on both the feature and the television sides. Newman was the showrunner for both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico which he originated and brought to Netflix in 2014. He recently segued from Narcos’ showrunner to oversee his expanding Netflix slate. On the TV side, he continues to EP Narcos: Mexico, which was recently renewed for its 3rd season, and is working on the anticipated opioid TV drama Painkiller, directed by Pete Berg with Alex Gibney as producer. On the feature side, Newman is in production on his third Netflix film, Escape From Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller directed by Joseph Kosinski, and in pre-production on The Upper World starring Daniel Kaluuya. Newman is also producing the recently announced action-adventure saga Water Margin, directed by Shinsuke Sato. Newman is repped by CAA.