‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Based On Movie Pushed To Off-Cycle

True Lies, a TV series adaptation of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, has hit the pause button. CBS, which ordered a pilot for the project last month, is rolling the pilot to off-cycle. It now is targeting a summer shoot.

This was the only new drama pilot CBS ordered this pilot season, and the pickup came relatively late, on February 10. The network has two drama pilots from the 2020 cycle that had been rolled and were filmed this season, Good Sam and Ways & Means.

The True Lies pilot was written by Matt Nix and will be directed by McG. In it, shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

Nix executive produces via his Flying Glass of Milk Productions, McG and Mary Viola via McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision, Cameron and Rae Sanchini via Lightstorm Entertainment. Co-executive producers are Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision and Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk Productions. 20th Television is the studio.